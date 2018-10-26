Avnet (AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.30. 1,305,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,658. Avnet has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Avnet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

