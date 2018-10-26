Avaya (AVYA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.03. 1,187,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,140,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.57). Avaya had a net margin of 104.03% and a return on equity of 4,097.00%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avaya by 203.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 290,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 186.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,206,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avaya by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 135,721 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

