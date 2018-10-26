Autodesk (ADSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk's profitability is expected to hurt from higher spending in the near term. However, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. We believe that higher demand for the company’s cloud-based products, mobile products and design suites will drive top-line growth over the long term. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.80. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

