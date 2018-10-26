Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $115,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $201,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.30 million. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

