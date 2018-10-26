Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,149 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 945,045 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after purchasing an additional 692,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $78.06. 3,247,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,760. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.