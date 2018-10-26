Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,780.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 891,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,321. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

