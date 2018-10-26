Aspen Insurance (AHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AHL opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aspen Insurance has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

