argenx SE – (ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $8.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.95 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $42.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.53 million to $43.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.69 million, with estimates ranging from $40.53 million to $44.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $139.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. 121,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,336. argenx has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in argenx by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in argenx by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in argenx by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 599,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,658,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

