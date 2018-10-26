Antofagasta (ANTO) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 874.12 ($11.42).

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 740.40 ($9.67). 1,760,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,071 ($13.99).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

