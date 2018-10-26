Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shares Down 9.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $74.54. Approximately 9,472,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 1,974,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.
The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $92.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.
