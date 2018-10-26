Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shares Down 9.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $74.54. Approximately 9,472,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 1,974,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $92.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

