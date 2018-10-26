Andrew J. Abernathey Purchases 2,800 Shares of National Security Group Inc (NSEC) Stock

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,800 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.36. National Security Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.07% of National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

