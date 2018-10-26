Analyzing United Technologies (UTX) & Heico (HEI.A)

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Heico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Technologies and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies 8.09% 17.53% 5.74% Heico 14.26% N/A N/A

Dividends

United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. United Technologies pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Technologies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. United Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Technologies and Heico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies $59.84 billion 1.65 $4.55 billion $6.65 18.53 Heico $1.52 billion 5.67 $185.99 million N/A N/A

United Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heico.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Technologies and Heico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 Heico 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $151.89, suggesting a potential upside of 23.26%. Given United Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Technologies is more favorable than Heico.

Summary

United Technologies beats Heico on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. The company's UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications. This segment also offers building services, including audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, monitoring, and inspection services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. The company's UTC Aerospace Systems segment provides electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting and seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; and aftermarket services. United Technologies Corporation offers its services through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, and sales representatives, as well as directly to customers. United Technologies Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries. It operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their collective subsidiaries. The FSG segment designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. The ETG segment designs and produces mission-critical subcomponents for various markets, which are utilized in larger systems, including targeting, tracking, identification, testing, communications, telecom and computer systems.

