Analyzing Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust $30.56 million 11.47 $29.32 million N/A N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust $7.76 million 7.93 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.57% 5,732.62% 736.23% North European Oil Royalty Trust 90.16% 7,669.19% 381.91%

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 348 net productive oil wells, 65 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

