Analyzing Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) & Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) alerts:

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) $13.35 million 1.01 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 4.96 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.26

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda Co. ( USA ).

Volatility & Risk

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) does not pay a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) -14.64% -189.85% -37.47% Keurig Dr Pepper 15.98% 39.52% 9.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 6 2 0 2.25

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Jones Soda Co. ( USA ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.