Analysts Set Model N Inc (MODN) Price Target at $23.20

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 153.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Model N by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Model N by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.