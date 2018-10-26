Analysts Set Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) PT at $15.00

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

TWNK stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of -0.04. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs purchased 8,275 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $330,589.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Bodner purchased 10,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,466,000 after buying an additional 1,232,929 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,828,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 861,968 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 235,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 373,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

