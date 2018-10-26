Analysts Set ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 23.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 190,752 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 205,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 94,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.
ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.
ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
