Analysts Expect Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.11). Histogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Histogenics.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSGX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Histogenics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Histogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

HSGX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 6,745,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,177. Histogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

