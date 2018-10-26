Analysts Expect Genprex Inc (GNPX) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

GNPX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 7,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,188. Genprex has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $19.45.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome.

