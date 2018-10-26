Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $315.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 75.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 239.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

