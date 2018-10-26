Analysts Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.08. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 1,656.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 481,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 367.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 396,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 101.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 359,800 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2,904.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 292,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

