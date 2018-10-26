Analysts Anticipate Embraer SA (ERJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.03). Embraer posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Embraer had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Santander raised shares of Embraer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 1,609,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,335. Embraer has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Embraer’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Embraer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

