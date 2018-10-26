AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AmTrust Financial Services’ earnings. AmTrust Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmTrust Financial Services.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.86). AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFSI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AmTrust Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFSI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 148.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,426 shares during the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 53.3% during the third quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp now owns 230,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 2,811.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 178,874 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,834. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

