American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) Director Acquires $24,841.82 in Stock

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Director Dan Miller Pleasant acquired 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,841.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American National BankShares stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,857. American National BankShares Inc has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $321.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.63.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American National BankShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 78.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 225.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the first quarter worth $518,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

