American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Position Increased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,655 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

AXL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 196,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.