Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,035.71.

Amazon.com stock traded down $160.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,621.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.72 billion, a PE ratio of 356.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $966.24 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $110,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

