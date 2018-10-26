Amazon.com (AMZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.46 EPS

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Amazon.com updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AMZN traded down $139.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,642.81. 14,302,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,223. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $872.72 billion, a PE ratio of 361.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,037.57.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
Stock Symbol
