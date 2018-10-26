Amazon.com (AMZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.46 EPS

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Amazon.com updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMZN traded down $139.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,642.81. 14,302,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,223. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $872.72 billion, a PE ratio of 361.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $201,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $206,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,037.57.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.