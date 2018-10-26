Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.67%.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

