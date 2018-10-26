Alphabet (GOOG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1,029.63, but opened at $1,050.71. Alphabet shares last traded at $1,095.57, with a volume of 2533290 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. $1 boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,308.81.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.07, for a total transaction of $12,290,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total transaction of $6,346,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Alphabet by 111.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $766.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

