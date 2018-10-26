Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.43 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 583,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 134,607 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 354,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 119,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 326,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

