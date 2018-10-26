Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $18.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.47 million and the highest is $29.10 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $128.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.48 million, with estimates ranging from $97.27 million to $306.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 799,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,530. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

