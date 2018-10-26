Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

ALNA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 10,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,126. The company has a current ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 29.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,739,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after buying an additional 275,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

