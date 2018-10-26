Allegiant Travel Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $11.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of ALGT opened at $111.16 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

