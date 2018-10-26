Allegiant Travel Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.
Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $11.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Shares of ALGT opened at $111.16 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
