Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million.

ABTX traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $38.36. 49,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,888. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $523.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABTX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Paul Michael Mann sold 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $480,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,612.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Fred S. Robertson acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $100,057.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,828.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $763,828. Company insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

