Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of ABDC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,256. Alcentra Capital has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59.
Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alcentra Capital
Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.
Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.