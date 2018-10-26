Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of ABDC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,256. Alcentra Capital has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

