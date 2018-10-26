AGNC Investment (AGNC) Releases Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 134.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

