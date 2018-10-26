AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $82,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 167.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after buying an additional 605,896 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

