Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,047.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,621,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $122,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 643,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,116.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,802,900 shares of company stock valued at $486,187,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

