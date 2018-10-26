Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 118,052,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,829,086. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 220.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $2,198,863.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,802,900 shares of company stock valued at $486,187,496. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
