Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 118,052,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,829,086. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 220.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $2,198,863.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,802,900 shares of company stock valued at $486,187,496. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

