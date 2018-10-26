adidas (ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €224.68 ($261.26).

Shares of ADS traded down €5.00 ($5.81) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €202.30 ($235.23). The stock had a trading volume of 603,730 shares. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

