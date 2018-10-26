ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Stake Raised by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned about 0.14% of ABIOMED worth $28,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1,030.0% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,325,000 after purchasing an additional 582,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,610,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,394 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 400,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,762,000 after acquiring an additional 174,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,965,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,722 shares of company stock worth $12,958,039. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.38.

ABIOMED stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.35. The stock had a trading volume of 711,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,979. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.03.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.