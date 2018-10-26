$684.25 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $684.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $698.38 million. Copa reported sales of $657.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

CPA traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. 16,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,776. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. Copa has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,234.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.