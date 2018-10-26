$511.78 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce sales of $511.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.10 million. Align Technology posted sales of $421.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.08.

Shares of ALGN opened at $229.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $199.45 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

In other Align Technology news, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total value of $9,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $38,847,413.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total value of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 28.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $237,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

