$5.43 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) to announce $5.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Restoration Robotics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38 million. Restoration Robotics reported sales of $4.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will report full-year sales of $23.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.63 million to $23.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.37 million, with estimates ranging from $27.16 million to $33.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restoration Robotics.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million.

HAIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

HAIR remained flat at $$1.63 during midday trading on Friday. 67,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Restoration Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners Ix, Lp bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,399,999 shares of company stock worth $3,599,999. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 72.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 10,700.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57,033 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 97.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 55,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

