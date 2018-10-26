4,000 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 252.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 806,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after acquiring an additional 683,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $26,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $209,604.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,518 shares of company stock worth $6,056,840 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

NYSE ADM traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $46.45. 585,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

