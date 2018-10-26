$384.69 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s Inc (CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $384.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.79 million and the lowest is $381.46 million. Conn’s reported sales of $373.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $384.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.96 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $27.58. 252,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,445. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $42.65.

In related news, Director David Schofman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $73,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Conn’s by 24,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Conn’s by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

