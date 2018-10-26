$27.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Kroger Co (KR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $27.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.75 billion and the lowest is $27.43 billion. Kroger reported sales of $27.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $121.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.01 billion to $122.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.92 billion to $125.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Shares of KR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,689,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,575 shares of company stock worth $1,044,779 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

