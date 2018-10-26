$22.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Corp (BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to report $22.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.48 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $91.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.91 billion to $92.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.26 billion to $96.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $111,692,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $78,512,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.39. 91,072,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,629,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

