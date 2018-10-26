$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.36. 1,180,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

