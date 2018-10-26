1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I makes up 2.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 9.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 119,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the second quarter worth about $172,000.

BMV TDIV opened at $35.39 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th.

